Uninspiring Quant Score Hurt Citigroup (C) Rating

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) is a $188.6 billion in market value member of the Banks GICS industry group where Portfolio Grader's current ranking for C puts it 125 among the 342 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile. C is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 292 among the 763 companies in the sector and number 1,854 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

C is rated as a Hold using Louis Navellier's investing system and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. C has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Buy to a Hold.

The Financials sector is ranked number 7 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Banks industry group is ranked 43 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Citigroup has attained above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

C's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and sales growth that are below-average, while the score for earnings growth is above-average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. C's grade for cash flow is significantly better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. Citigroup's fundamental scores give C a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views C's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at C's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology weighs the relative value of C's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.