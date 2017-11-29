United Technologies (UTX) a Sell on Flagging Earnings Growth

United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) is a $93.4 billion in market value constituent of the Aerospace & Defense GICS industry group where the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 43 among the 54 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average. UTX is ranked squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 419 among the 554 companies in the sector and number 3,473 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

UTX is rated as a Sell using Louis Navellier's investing methodology and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. UTX has maintained this ranking for the last month.

The Industrials sector is ranked number 9 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Aerospace & Defense industry group is ranked 21 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores attained by UTX are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. UTX's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are noticeably better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, United Technologies places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges UTX's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at UTX's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, UTX currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.