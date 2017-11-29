UnitedHealth Group (UNH) a Strong Buy on Exceptional Earnings Visibility

Currently, UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) has a Strong Buy using the system of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

UNH is a member of the 82 company Health Care Providers & Services GICS industry group, which is part of the 781 company GICS Health Care sector. UNH's market value is $205.9 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 5 among the 82 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 40 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

UNH has earned well above-average scores in 1, and above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

UNH's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. UNH's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give UnitedHealth Group a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge UNH's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of UNH's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.