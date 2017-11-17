Vale SA (VALE) a Hold on Lackluster Industry Group Rank

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) is ranked as a Hold using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking VALE has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

VALE is one of 126 companies within the Metals & Mining GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 268 company GICS Materials sector. The market value of VALE is $49.4 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for VALE puts it 60 among the 126 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Materials sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Metals & Mining industry group is ranked 25 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

VALE has realized above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that worse than average. VALE's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are appreciably better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Vale SA a position in the top decile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure VALE's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, VALE currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.