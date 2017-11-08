Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc Is Looking Healthy

Things are looking better for Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: VRX ) after the company reported its third-quarter results on Nov. 7. The company revenue fell, which is understandable since it sold many assets in the quarter. Cash from operations rose as management proactively managed its working capital effectively. Valeant shareholders may now worry less as the turnaround takes hold.

VRX stock set up a string of good news ahead of quarterly results. For instance, it announced that it would sell back its Sprout holdings to former shareholders.

The key drug, ADDYI, cost the company $1 billion in August 2015 but never found its place in the market. Valeant was both distracted when a plummeting stock price and unable to give it the marketing spend the unit needed to succeed.

Sprout will pay a 6% royalty on ADDYI sales 18 months from now, and Valeant will provide a $25 million loan to help fund operating expenses. The deal is favorable to both parties. VRX was on the hook for $200 million a year in advertising spending and a 50/50 profit split.

Valeant simultaneously removed the litigation and cleaned up its balance sheet with the Sprout divestiture.

On Nov. 2, the FDA approved Valeant’s Vyzulta for the treatment of intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. This drug has an even bigger market potential than SILIQ, a drug approved for treating psoriasis but having a black-box label.

Valeant has worldwide rights to Vyzulta, so this could lead to $1 billion in extra revenue.

VRX Stock Earnings Please Investors

Valeant did not disappoint when it reported third-quarter results. It posted the following key numbers:

Revenues of $2.22 Billion, down 10.5% year-over-year

Non-GAAP Net Income of $367 Million, down 28 percent

Non-GAAP EBITDA of $951 million, down 18.2%

Cash flow from operations totaled $490 million, down from $1.222 billion in the third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $951 Million is down from $1.163 billion last year.

The company cut its debt by $6 billion since Q1/2016. It trimmed its full-year revenue guidance range to $8.65 billion-$8.8 billion, from $8.7 billion-$8.9 billion.

Valeant maintained its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance of $3.60-$3.75 billion in spite of asset divestitures.

Next Page