Vapid Earnings Visibility Penalize Nike (NKE) Rating

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) a Hold. Using Louis Navellier's investing approach, this analytical tool researches stocks with fundamental and quantitative analytical tools. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

NKE is one of the 569 companies in the GICS Consumer Discretionary sector and is a member of the 42 company Textiles Apparel & Luxury Goods GICS industry group within this sector. NKE's market value is $96.9 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for NKE puts it 17 among the 42 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Discretionary sector number 11 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Textiles Apparel & Luxury Goods industry group is ranked 58 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Nike has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. NKE's ranking for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Nike a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges NKE's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at NKE's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, NKE currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.