Vapid Industry Group Rank Hurt Weyerhaeuser (WY) Rating

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) a Hold. The system for investing incorporated in this analytical tool developed by Louis Navellier assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking WY has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

The company is a member of the 179 company Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 220 company GICS Real Estate sector. WY's market value is $27.3 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for WY by Portfolio Grader places it 96 among the 179 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Real Estate sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 25 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Weyerhaeuser has realized above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

WY's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. WY's metric for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Weyerhaeuser's fundamental scores give WY a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge WY's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach balances the relative value of WY's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.