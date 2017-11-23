Vapid Quant Score Hurt Qiagen NV (QGEN) Rating

Currently, Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) has a Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methodology. QGEN has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Buy to a Hold.

With a $7.0 billion market value, the company ranks in the top half of its industry group, Life Sciences Tools & Services, and in the top quarter of its sector group, Health Care, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, The current Portfolio Grader ranking for QGEN puts it 23 among the 32 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 434 among the 781 companies in the sector of its Health Care sector, and number 2,783 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Life Sciences Tools & Services industry group is ranked 7 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Qiagen NV has realized above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. QGEN's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Qiagen NV a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure QGEN's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology balances the relative value of QGEN's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.