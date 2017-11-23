Veeva Systems (VEEV) a Buy on Superior Quant Score

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Health Care Technology, and in the top quarter of its sector group, Health Care, with a market value of $8.6 billion. From an investment attractiveness vantage point, VEEV is ranked in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 112 among the 781 companies in the sector; Portfolio Grader's current ranking for VEEV puts it 5 among the 24 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position and number 701 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

VEEV has a current recommendation of Buy using the methodology for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking VEEV has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Technology industry group is ranked 31 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Veeva Systems has realized above-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 1 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. VEEV's grade for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Veeva Systems places in the top decile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view VEEV's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, VEEV currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.