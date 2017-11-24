Verizon (VZ) a Hold on Pallid Earnings Visibility

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Verizon Communication Inc (NYSE:VZ) a Hold. With unique fundamental and quantitative analytical tools developed by Louis Navellier, this analytical tool assesses nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. VZ has maintained this ranking for 3 months.

As one of the 66 companies in the GICS Telecommunication Services sector VZ is a member of the 45 company Diversified Telecommunication Services GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of VZ is $185.3 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 34 among the 45 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

The Telecommunication Services sector is ranked number 3 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 27 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

VZ has attained above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. VZ's ranking for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Verizon a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge VZ's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system weighs the relative value of VZ's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.