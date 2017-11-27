Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) a Buy on Solid Sales Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) is ranked as a Buy using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking VRTX has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

VRTX is one of 349 companies within the Biotechnology GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 781 company GICS Health Care sector. VRTX has a market value of $37.0 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 64 among the 349 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 51 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

VRTX has realized above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

VRTX's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. VRTX's score for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals' fundamental scores give VRTX a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure VRTX's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach evaluates the relative value of VRTX's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.