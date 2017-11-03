When is Veterans Day 2017?

The holiday will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 11, and it is a holiday designed to honor all the military personnel that have served our country bravely in order to keep the values and freedom we hold dear intact.

It is held on Nov. 11 every year in honor of Armistice Day, Remembrance Day, and it is commemorated across the world as the day in which World War I ended. Major hostilities of the war ended on the 11th day at the 11th hour of the 11th month.

It is different from Memorial Day as Memorial Day honors those who have served in the military and passed away in the line of duty or otherwise to protect our country.

” To us in America the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with – solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service, and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of nations,” Woodrow Wilson said on Armistice Day, which is part of the reason why we honor Veterans Day.

The day is a federal holiday, but it will be a moot point this year since it falls on a Saturday.