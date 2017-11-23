Visa (V) a Buy on Strong Sales Growth

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Visa Inc (NYSE:V) a Buy. The system for investing incorporated in this analytical tool developed by Louis Navellier assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking V has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

The company is a component of the 91 company IT Services GICS industry group, which is part of the 706 company GICS Information Technology sector. V has a market value of $249.7 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for V puts it 14 among the 91 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders.

The Information Technology sector is ranked number 5 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The IT Services industry group is ranked 34 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Visa has earned above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 3 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

V's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin that is below-average, while the scores for sales growth and earnings growth are above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. V's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Visa a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges V's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at V's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, V currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.