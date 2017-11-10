Vodafone Group (VOD) a Buy on Robust Earnings Visibility

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) is classified as a constituent of the 21 company Wireless Telecommunication Services GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 66 company GICS Telecommunication Services sector. VOD has a market value of $77.5 billion which is in the top 25% of its industry group. The ranking for VOD by Portfolio Grader places it 10 among the 21 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 19 among the 66 companies in the sector, and number 1,091 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

VOD is rated as a Buy using the system of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. VOD has maintained this ranking for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 7 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

VOD has earned above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. VOD's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Vodafone Group's fundamental scores give VOD a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges VOD's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at VOD's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system evaluates the relative value of VOD's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.