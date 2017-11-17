Vodafone Group (VOD) a Buy on Solid Quant Score

With a $78.1 billion market value, Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Wireless Telecommunication Services, and in the top decile of sector group, Telecommunication Services, in market value. From the vantage point of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for VOD puts it 10 among the 21 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 24 among the 66 companies in the sector, and number 1,529 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

VOD is rated as a Buy using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing approach. VOD has maintained this ranking for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 11 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

VOD has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

VOD's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. VOD's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Vodafone Group a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure VOD's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of VOD's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

