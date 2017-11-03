Vodafone Group (VOD) a Buy on Superior Earnings Visibility

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) is a constituent of the 21 company Wireless Telecommunication Services GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 67 company GICS Telecommunication Services sector. The market value of VOD is $76.5 billion which places it in the top 25% of its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for VOD puts it 13 among the 21 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 24 among the 67 companies in the sector, and number 1,554 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks VOD as a Buy. The approach to fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this stock evaluation tool developed by Louis Navellier, assesses and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week. VOD has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Hold to a Buy.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 5 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Vodafone Group has earned above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. VOD's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Vodafone Group places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges VOD's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at VOD's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, VOD currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

