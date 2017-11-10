Walmart Black Friday Ad 2017: 12 Top Deals

Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) has rolled out its Black Friday ad for 2017.

Source: Shutterstock

The retailer has some good deals for those looking to get an early jump on their holiday shopping. Many of the top retailers around the country are following the holiday spirit by selling some of its most popular electronics and other items for a steep discount, including several video games.

Here’s what Walmart has to offer over the coming month:

The Google Home Mini will only set you back $29, a $20 discount from its original price.

The Roku Streaming Stick Plus is $48, below its $69 retail price.

Walmart is also selling a hoverboard for $148, although it’s not as cool as the Back to the Future one.

A Sharp 55-inch 4K Smart TV will set you back $298 this Black Friday.

Xbox One consoles will also be available at a discount as you can pick these up for only $189.

An LED Christmas tree will cost you $68.

An iPhone 6 on Straight Talk Wireless 32GB will be $129, down from its $199 price.

The PlayStation 4 Gran Turismo Sport VR Bundle will be $100 cheaper at $299.

Destiny 2 on PS4 is only $29 now, down from its retail price of $53.99.

The Google Chromecast is $15 cheaper at $20.

The Fitbit Alta HR is $99 instead of its original price of $149.

The Samsung 32″ Curved Screen Monitor is $100 cheaper at $199.

WMT stock gained 0.9% Friday.