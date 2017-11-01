Walmart Holiday Parties 2017: 13 Things to Know

Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) is throwing parties this holiday season to attract customers.

Here are a few things to know about the Walmart holiday parties

The new effort from the retail company is called “Rock This Christmas.”

It will have WMT holding some 20,000 parties at its Supercenter locations.

The Walmart holiday parties will be split up into three different themes on three different days.

Customers that stop in on Nov. 4 can take part in the chain’s Toys that Rock party.

This event will include a toy catalog for parents and stickers for kids so they can mark their favorite toys.

Santa will also start making appearances at Walmart locations on this day.

The retailer will have a large array of toys available for kids to test out.

The second day of Walmart holiday parties will take place on Dec. 2 and will be called Parties that Rock.

This party is designed to provide customers with the tips and tools they need to throw their own successful holiday parties.

The final Walmart holiday parties taking place at Supercenters will be Gifts that Rock on Dec. 16.

This one will have the chain showing off the top gifts that are available in stores.

Each store will have its own curated collection of top gifts to match what it carries.

Walmart will be promoting its Rock This Christmas event with TV ads that will play rock and contemporary pop hits.

You can follow this link to learn more about Walmart holiday parties for 2017.

