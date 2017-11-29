WATCH: The ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Is Here

Let that hype start building because the first official Avengers: Infinity War trailer is here!

The new Avengers: Infinity War trailer gives fans of Marvel’s cinematic universe their first taste of what to expects from the film. Fans will get to see Thanos, played by Josh Brolin, the Infinity Gaunlet and more in this trailer.

While the Avengers: Infinity War trailer does a lot to satisfy fans of the film series, it also raises a few questions. Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow is now sporting blonde hair in the trailer instead of her typical red. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is also wearing a new suit that appears to have been made by Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark.

The characters from Guardians of the Galaxy also show up at the very end of the Avengers: Infinity War trailer. They aren’t given much screen time, but the small bit its a nice inclusion that assures fans they will be appearing in the film.

Fans that haven’t been able to watch the new Thor: Ragnarok film yet should keep a distance from the Avengers: Infinity War trailer. There are some spoilers in it about what happen to Chris Hemsworth’s character in the film.

The Avengers: Infinity War trailer also includes the release date for the new film. It will come to theaters on May 4, 2018. Avengers: Infinity War is going to be the first half of a two-part story involving Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet.

You can check out the trailer for yourself below.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.