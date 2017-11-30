Waters (WAT) a Buy on Superior Quant Score

Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) is a $15.6 billion in market value member of the Life Sciences Tools & Services GICS industry group where the ranking for WAT by Portfolio Grader places it 9 among the 31 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position. WAT is ranked in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 107 among the 781 companies in the sector and number 661 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

WAT has a current recommendation of Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing approach. WAT has maintained this ranking for the last month.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Life Sciences Tools & Services industry group is ranked 7 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

WAT has achieved above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

WAT's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. WAT's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Waters' fundamental scores give WAT a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges WAT's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at WAT's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach considers the relative value of WAT's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.