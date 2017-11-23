Waters’ (WAT) Strong Quant Score Keep it a Buy

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) a Buy. Using Louis Navellier's investing methodology, this analytical tool assesses stocks by means of fundamental and quantitative analytical tools. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking WAT has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

The company ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Life Sciences Tools & Services, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Health Care, with a market value of $15.8 billion.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Life Sciences Tools & Services industry group is ranked 7 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Waters has earned above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

WAT's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. WAT's ranking for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Waters places in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure WAT's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system takes into account the relative value of WAT's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.