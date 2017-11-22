Weibo Corp Stock Is in a Bubble Ripe for Bursting

Weibo Corp. (ADR) (NASDAQ: WB ) easily beat earnings estimates for its third quarter, with revenue growing 81% year-over-year. In two weeks of trading since then WB stock is up 21%.

Weibo produces WeChat, a chat platform that is the main way young Chinese connect with one another.

The system supports all sorts of content, from emojis to video, and a wide variety of advertising opportunities.

I use WeChat, and it’s good software, similar to Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB ) Messenger, if less intrusive. It also has some similarities to Twitter Inc. (NASDAQ: TWTR ), like hashtags and the old 140 character limit.

The company is expected to have revenue of nearly $1.1 billion for the full year, when it reports Feb. 6, and over $1.50 per share of earnings.

It’s all very impressive, but does this justify a market cap of over $26.33 billion, which comes to over 100 times earnings and 24 times sales?

I call bubble.

Bubbles Can Last

One thing I learned, to my shame, during the dot-com bubble of the 1990s, is that bubbles can last a good long time. I called bubble in early 1997, and stocks kept going for almost three years despite being unmoored from fundamentals.

Calling a bubble is easy. Calling the date when it will pop, decisively, or the event that will pop it, that’s more difficult. You’re left in the position of a cynic at the wedding party, predicting a divorce while the cake is being eaten.

It’s also hard to scream bubble when you’re investing in it. I own shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: BABA ), or at least their American equivalent. Alibaba owns about 32% of Weibo.

Next Page