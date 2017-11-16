Weak Earnings Growth Drops Qiagen NV (QGEN) to Hold

With a $7.2 billion market value, Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) ranks in the top half of its industry group, Life Sciences Tools & Services, and in the top 25% of its sector group, Health Care, in market value. From the prospective of investment attractiveness, The current Portfolio Grader ranking for QGEN puts it 23 among the 33 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 453 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 2,909 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks QGEN as a Hold. Using Louis Navellier's investing system this stock analysis tool evaluates stocks by means of fundamental and quantitative analytical tools. QGEN has been downgraded from a Buy to a Hold in the last week.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 9 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Life Sciences Tools & Services industry group is ranked 15 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Qiagen NV has earned above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

QGEN's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. QGEN's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Qiagen NV places in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge QGEN's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, QGEN currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

