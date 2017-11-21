Weak Quant Score Hurt Bank of America (BAC) Rating

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) is ranked as a Hold using Louis Navellier's investing system and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. BAC has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Buy to a Hold.

BAC ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Banks, and in the top decile of sector group, Financials, with a market value of $278.4 billion.

The Financials sector is ranked number 7 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Banks industry group is ranked 43 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Bank of America has realized above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. BAC's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Bank of America places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view BAC's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of BAC's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

