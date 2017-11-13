Weak Quant Score Restrict Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Rating

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) is one of 349 companies within the Biotechnology GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. REGN has a market value of $43.4 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group. The ranking for REGN by Portfolio Grader places it 173 among the 349 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 404 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 2,615 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

REGN is rated as a Hold using the system of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. REGN has maintained this ranking for 5 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 9 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 51 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has realized above-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 1 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. REGN's scores for cash flow and return on equity are materially better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals places in the top decile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure REGN's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, REGN currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.