Weakening Earnings Growth Drops Telefonica (TEF) to Hold

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF) a Hold. The methods for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool, developed by Louis Navellier assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. TEF has been downgraded from a Buy to a Hold in the last week.

The company is classified as a constituent of the 46 company Diversified Telecommunication Services GICS industry group, which is part of the 67 company GICS Telecommunication Services sector. TEF's market value is $49.7 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for TEF by Portfolio Grader places it 24 among the 46 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 42 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

TEF has attained above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

TEF's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. TEF's scores for cash flow and return on equity are discernibly better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Telefonica a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge TEF's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology balances the relative value of TEF's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.