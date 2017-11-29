Weyerhaeuser (WY) a Hold on Pallid Industry Group Rank

With a $27.2 billion market value, Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), and in the top decile of sector group, Real Estate, in market value. From the viewpoint of investment attractiveness, The current Portfolio Grader ranking for WY puts it 113 among the 179 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 142 among the 220 companies in the sector, and number 2,617 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

WY is rated as a Hold using the methods for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

The Real Estate sector is ranked number 5 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 25 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Weyerhaeuser has received above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

WY's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. WY's score for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Weyerhaeuser places in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure WY's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach evaluates the relative value of WY's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.