Weyerhaeuser (WY) Industry Group Rank Hampers Rating

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) is a $26.7 billion in market value component of the Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) GICS industry group where Portfolio Grader's current ranking for WY puts it 86 among the 179 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half. WY is ranked in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 111 among the 220 companies in the sector and number 2,185 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

WY has a current recommendation of Hold using the approach of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. WY has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Sell to a Hold.

The Real Estate sector is ranked number 8 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 43 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

WY has realized above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

WY's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. WY's metric for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Weyerhaeuser places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure WY's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, WY currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.