When Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) bought struggling Whole Foods Market, it sent shockwaves through the markets. Everything from grocery stocks to dollar stores temporarily fell, while AMZN stock just keep moving higher.

Whole Foods was a strategic move for Amazon in that it created certain synergies with Amazon’s existing and future business plans, and would only benefit AMZN stock.

Which raises the question – who’s next?

Could Rite Aid Boost AMZN Stock?

There are several struggling companies out there that Amazon could scoop up with very little expense on its part. The first that comes to mind is Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD ). We already know that Rite Aid sold off almost 2,000 stores. However, it still has some 2,500 stores remaining and a pharmacy benefit management business.

There has been speculation that pharmacy benefit management would be the next move for AMZN stock. So many pharmacies and Obamacare plans are on the 90-day maintenance medication model, in which orders are placed online and delivered. This fits right into Amazon’s world.

But to do this, Amazon must obtain state pharmacy licenses as well as the infrastructure to sell drugs in a manner approved by the federal government. Why reinvent the wheel when it can be purchased? By purchasing Rite Aid, Amazon would instantly have 19 state licenses, the infrastructure therein, and 2,500 stores in its pocket, along with six distribution centers.

There’s even more synergy. Those 2,500 stores could now become Amazon locker locations, as well as a place for returns. Amazon could pay the $6-10 billion for Rite Aid, including debt, from the $24 billion cash hoard it has; draw down more debt to fund it; or buy RAD stock using AMZN stock.

Rumors Pair Macy’s With AMZN

Another rumor floating around is that Amazon might buy Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M ). The general idea is that Macy’s is a retailer, just like Amazon, and it skews toward older people.

Thus, Amazon would increase its demographic exposure. Second, Macy’s has hidden value in its real estate and can serve as more warehouse and same-day pickup space.

