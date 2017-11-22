What Happens After Micron Technology, Inc. Stock Surpasses $50?

The strong performance in semiconductor stocks is lifting all boats. But for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU ), whose valuations lagged the market for months, the breakout is hardly surprising. After the MU stock price rallied another 3.7% on Tuesday, Nov. 21, chances are good that the stock will keep moving well beyond $50 a share.

Its forward P/E of 7.3 times, low debt, and EPS growth are only numbers that would attract value investors. Unrelenting strong demand for both memory and flash storage will justify a multiple expansion of MU stock.

Big Hedge Fund Buys MU Stock

David Tepper, who manages Appaloosa, disclosed a massive increase in his MU stock holding. Per the 13F filing, Appaloosa now holds 8.44 million shares, up from 1.25 million. It is also worth mentioning that the fund holds Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ).

Micron gives the fund exposure outside of software and electronic commerce. The rising semiconductor market, lifted by higher hardware pricing and strong demand, suggests Micron will hold its gains in the near term. Tepper’s nearly eight-fold increase in MU stock ownership signals his confidence in the company.

In mid-November, Micron announced it completed the flash fab expansion in Utah. It will output 3D XPoint, a non-volatile memory storage combination developed with Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ). Though it will not yet add to revenue, Micron will keep defying investor expectations.

In Q4, revenue grew nicely, driven by all of its business units. In its Compute and Networking, Cloud, and Graphics segments, revenue improved. DDR4 production at 1X nm began, while the company sought qualification for TSV-stacked DDR4 products.

The Mobile unit showed even more impressive results. NAND and eMCP revenue nearly doubled from last year. Micron won its first qualification for 1X nm LPDRAM, 3D TLC eMCP and eMMC solutions.

