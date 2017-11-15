Forever 21 Data Breach: What Customers Should Know

Forever 21 is warning customers about a data breach.

Here’s what you need to know about the Forever 21 data breach.

The retail company was notified about the data breach by a third party.

After learning about the data breach, Forever 21 started an investigation into the matter.

It also hired a security and forensics firm to help with this investigation.

The company notes that details about the event are still scarce due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Despite this, it has said that the investigation currently covers transactions made from March 2017 through October 2017.

It also says that the data breach was likely limited to only a few of its sales terminals at some of its locations.

It claims that the data breach likely affected these terminals when the company’s encryption wasn’t running on them.

The retailer introduced stronger encryption and tokenization efforts back in 2015.

Forever 21 is suggesting that customers that shopped at its stores during the time mentioned above should keep a close eye on their credit and debit cards.

It also says that it will be releasing an update on the data breach once it has learned more from its investigation into the matter.

The company hopes to reveal more specific times about the data breach and what stores were affected by it when it completes its investigation.

Forever 21 has also apologized to customers and is directing them to this website to learn more about the data breach.

You can read the official statement about the Forever 21 data breach by following this link.

