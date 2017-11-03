Friday Apple Rumors: iPhone X Teardown Complete

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is a teardown of the iPhone X. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Source: Apple

iPhone X Teardown: A teardown of the iPhone X from Ifixit gives fans a good look at what is inside the smartphone. The highlights from the teardown are the new logic board and the battery cells in the iPhone X. The new logic board in the smartphone is actually folded in half to allow for more room. This let the company place two battery cells in the device to get a battery with 2716 mAh of power. The repairability score for the iPhone X is a 6 out of 10, with 10 being the easiest to repair.

iOS 11.2: There currently isn’t a beta version of iOS 11.2 available for the iPhone X, reports MacRumors. This means that owners of a previous iPhone running the beta won’t be able to transfer over to the new iPhone. Instead, these users will have to start from fresh and redownload all their apps, or downgrade back to iOS 11.1. The iPhone X comes out of the box with iOS 11.0.1, but can be updated to iOS 11.1.

iPhone X Supply: New reports claim that Apple Stores have more iPhone X supply than expected, 9to5Mac notes. Several customers have been able to walk into the company’s retail locations and buy the newest smartphone with little to no waiting. There are claims that the company put a focus on supplying U.S. stores with more of the smartphones to satisfy walk-in customers. Another report says that stores in London each have between 500 and 1,000 of the smartphones ready for walk-in customers.

