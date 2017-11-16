Tesla Semi Truck Event: 6 Things to Know About the Upcoming Reveal

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) is preparing to reveal its new electric semi truck.

Here are a few things to know about the upcoming reveal of the electric Tesla semi truck.

The event will take place at 8:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Nov. 16, 2017.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, will be hosting the event.

There will be a livestream available for viewers online that want to see what the new Tesla semi truck is capable of.

Musk is building up hype for the semi truck on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR

(NYSE: He also promises that the event will “blow your mind clear out of your skull and into an alternate dimension.”

Details about the electric semi truck are still scarce, but the company has already launched a webpage for it.

The reveal event for the Tesla semi truck has already been pushed back a couple of times now. It was originally going to be shown off in September, but the date was changed to October. After yet another delay, investors will finally get to see if the electric semi truck is all Musk is making it out to be.

The electric semi truck isn’t the only project that Musk has been focusing on lately. The Tesla CEO also has been digging tunnels under Los Angeles. He plans to open a car shuttle service in the city to help cut down on its horrible traffic.

TSLA stock is up 1% as of Thursday afternoon and is up 48% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.