Why Activision Blizzard, Inc. Should Learn From EA’s Hard Lesson

Last week, yours truly suggested that the significant financial cost and/or time burden of accessing the best playable parts of the new Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA ) Star Wars Battlefront II game was not only a lesson learned for EA, but also for other game publishers like Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI ). In short, EA and ATVI stock owners who had grown accustomed to the big-time revenue growth of in-game purchases may want to temper their expectations, as players were finally starting to push back.

Though Electronic Arts was the focal point at the time because it was the developer of the game that brought the long-brewing issue to a head, and the bulk of its revenue does indeed come from in-game purchases (tools, maps, weapons and power-ups that make winning a game or clearing a level more likely), EA is by no means unique.

Activision also relies heavily on extracting more revenue from game-play-related spending and subscriptions than it garners through sales of games themselves.

How much? Though Activision data is a little tougher to find, a closer look at the company’s full-year 2016 investor report indicates $3.6 billion worth of in-game revenue. That’s more than half of last year’s top line of $6.6 billion.

It’s still not a perfectly clear picture of Activision’s business model. Nor is it a true apples-to-apples comparison that means much to current and would-be owners of ATVI stock. Many of Activision’s games were built from the ground up with the explicit purpose of requiring in-game transactions to make them more playable.

Still, the underpinning of the recent game-player revolt is something that can, and likely will, turn into a headwind for Activision.

Activision Isn’t Immune

For investors who have no idea what just happened within the video gaming industry, here’s the short version of a long story. Electronic Arts’ new Star Wars Battlefront II game, which was only in beta trials until a few days ago, required too much time to “earn” your way into playing the coolest characters like Darth Vader or Luke Skywalker.

Alternatively, a player could buy access to Darth Vader, but at a purchase price of $80. But with the game costing $60 upfront, playing it to its maximum level of fun quickly turned into a costly proposition.

Incredibly, gamers made their frustration known, so much so that EA lowered the bar and the cost of unlocking certain characters and weapons in the game.

For the record, this game wasn’t the first to cause such an uproar. Activision’s Destiny 2 game was called out by players in September, some of whom said it was a “pay to win” scam.

In other words, to have a fair shot at beating the game you already paid for, you had to pay quite a bit more for the right weapons and tools. You just heard more about EA’s gaffe because, well, it’s Star Wars, which is only the most successful movie and licensing franchise of all time.

And if you’re willing to dig a little, you’ll find such complaints have been circulating for a while, leaving no name in the industry untouched. Even the Amiibo characters from Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NTDOY ) and Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE ) have both been targeted by pay-to-win claims.

It matters to all gaming companies and their shareholders — including anyone who owns ATVI stock — simply because for the first time, game publishers have been forced reel in their aggressive revenue strategies.

