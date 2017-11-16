Why Walt Disney Co Should Buy Twenty-First Century Fox Inc

There’s quite a bit of M&A activity in media lately, with the latest talks going on between Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOX ). It’s not entirely clear if there are negotiations, or if there are even talks that are still continuing, but the idea has been floated by Disney, apparently.

Is this tie-up a real possibility? I believe it is, I believe it would be great for shareholders of both companies, and I’ll tell you why.

DIS stock has been struggling recently, but management thinks there is a long-term move for Disney to buy FOX assets, specifically its movie and TV operations.

As it is, DIS stock’s success is assured in the long term, because Disney has amazing content assets including Pixar, Marvel and LucasFilm. The Star Wars studio just announced it would be producing another entire trilogy of the space-opera saga. Marvel films continues to deliver strong box office results. Pixar’s films are always wonderful and always do incredibly well.

Add in all the merchandising, theme parks and resorts, upcoming focus on turning Disney hotels into immersive excursions, cruise lines, Disney channel, and all the non-ESPN offerings, and Walt Disney Company is already the most diversified and successful consumer media company in the world.

FOX has a huge part of its business tied up in film and TV production. FOX has several franchises, some in partnership with Marvel, including Planet of the Apes, Alien, Kingsman, Deadpool, Maze Runner and all the Avatar films, and it owns the rights to the X-Men franchise.

On the TV side, it obviously has the FOX network slate of shows, as well as those at FX, a 50% ownership of Endemol Shine, all of the National Geographic channels and an ownership in Hulu.

Again, this is a content play, because content is king. Content isn’t just about movies or TV shows, but all the ancillary revenue opportunities they create. We may not exactly see the Alien monster at Disneyland, but you get my drift.

Yet the real key here is Disney’s upcoming streaming service. As it is, DIS pulled all its content from Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ). This had been an exclusive deal for Netflix. Instead, DIS stock now benefits from Disney keeping its own content exclusively on its own service. That means all the Star Wars properties, Marvel films and Pixar properties.

