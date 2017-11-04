Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) Stock

Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report.
That is because Extra Space Storage is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat.
After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings—with the most up-to-date information possible—is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for EXR in this report.
In fact, the Most Accurate Estimate for the current quarter is currently at $1.11 per share for EXR, compared to a broader Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10 per share. This suggests that analysts have very recently bumped up their estimates for EXR, giving the stock a Zacks Earnings ESP of 1.19% heading into earnings season.