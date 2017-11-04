Customers line up for iPhone X, but Apple's services are the real star >>> READ MORE
Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) Stock

  |  By Zacks Equity Research, Zacks Investment Research
Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report.

Source: Shutterstock

That is because Extra Space Storage is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat.

After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings—with the most up-to-date information possible—is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for EXR in this report.

In fact, the Most Accurate Estimate for the current quarter is currently at $1.11 per share for EXR, compared to a broader Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10 per share. This suggests that analysts have very recently bumped up their estimates for EXR, giving the stock a Zacks Earnings ESP of 1.19% heading into earnings season.

Extra Space Storage Inc Price and EPS Surprise

Extra Space Storage Inc Price and EPS Surprise | Extra Space Storage Inc Quote

