Why GameStop Corp. Stock Isn’t Dead Yet

Just before a business model becomes obsolete, as growth turns to stagnation, investors run for the hills, and a stock can become what seems like an incredible bargain.

Source: Shutterstock

I saw this with newspapers in the last decade. In previous decades, it happened with cigarettes and steel. Now it has happened in media, where the whole idea of buying from a store is being replaced by buying things online.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME ), as the name implies, is a store. It sells video games, both new and used, as well as consoles and ancillaries like cards and plush toys.

But this is a sick company. Co-founder Daniel DeMatteo has had to retake the reins following an illness to CEO J. Paul Raines, and the hand he has been dealt is not good.

The Problem for GME Stock

When fans of your company are comparing your latest offering to Blockbuster, you have a problem.

Blockbuster, if you remember, rented videotapes. Once upon a time, it was a big outfit, but it stayed with that in-store model and was made obsolete by Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ), eventually going out of business.

The GameStop idea is to collect $60 from gamers, then let them come to the store whenever they want, for six months, and trade one used console game for another. At the end of the period, the gamer gets to take a game home, free. This is its big Christmas season innovation.

Turning occasional rental income into subscription revenue is a good idea, but it’s been done. GameFly has been doing this by mail for years. That’s Netflix’ old business model. Netflix’ current business model, the online model, is controlled in gaming by Steam, a privately owned market whose controlling shareholder, Gabe Newell, is said to be worth $5.5 billion.

Next Page