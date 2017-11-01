Why Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Is a Strong Growth Stock

The day before Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) is set to release the second season of its hit original series Stranger Things, let’s take a look at why the streaming service is still a great growth investment despite already soaring over the last few years.

As many investors already know, growth stocks can be a ton of fun because they present the opportunity for potentially massive returns. With that said, investors can’t just pick stocks at random and hope they turn into the next Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ). What they can do, however, is look for companies that currently present the possibility for hefty gains based on real growth opportunities within a business.

Based on these criteria, growth-minded investors might think about taking a long look at Netflix stock.

Last quarter, NFLX revenue jumped 33% in its all-important streaming sector. On top of that, the video-streaming powerhouse added 5.3 million subscribers—pushing the company’s total to 109.3 million worldwide. The company projects that it will add another 6.3 million subscriptions this quarter. Netflix also announced plans to spend up to $8 billion on content in 2018.

Next Page