Why Shopify Inc (US) Stock Looks Positioned for Another Huge Rally

Hyper-growth e-commerce solutions provider Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE: SHOP ) was a darling of Wall Street for most of 2017. Until short seller Citron Research targeted the name. In addition to saying the valuation on Shopify stock should be cut in half, Citron called Shopify a “get rich quick” scheme that will soon face legal troubles. The SHOP stock price dropped steeply off its $120 all-time high to $92.

But many analysts and investors, myself included, thought those claims were off base.

Shopify isn’t a get-rich-quick scheme which illegally leverages a promotional partner network to recruit the majority of its merchant base. The company is an enabler of e-commerce solutions for millions of entrepreneurial businesses that would otherwise be eaten alive by Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

Moreover, Shopify’s big multiple is because of its big growth. It has a sales multiple twice as big as its peers because it’s growing revenues twice as fast.

The market is slowly buying back into the bull thesis, and Shopify stock is resuming its uptrend.

This uptrend will continue. Secular tailwinds in e-commerce and social selling should continue to propel Shopify stock higher over the next several years.

Broad-based E-Commerce & Social Selling Growth

Shopify is a provider of e-commerce solutions to retailers.

Specifically, the company provides tools which connect the multiple points of sale in today’s omni-channel retail world. Transactions in the digital world today happen on the retailer’s website, through a third-party marketplace, through social media platforms, and through many, many more places. SHOP connects all those places and provides these solutions specifically for small to medium-sized businesses.

Consequently, Shopify wins not only when e-commerce growth sizzles, but specifically when that e-commerce growth is coming from everyone (big retailers and small retailers). Shopify also wins when digital sales start coming through new avenues, like mobile and social media platforms.

Both of those things are happening right now.

Look at recent retail earnings reports. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL ) reported direct-to-consumer sales growth of 14% last quarter, up from 13% a year ago. Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS ) reported that online and mobile sales were up in the high-teens range last quarter. Digital sales growth at GPS has accelerated in each quarter since the third quarter of 2016.

