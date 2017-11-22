Why You Should Hold Off Buying Weibo Corp (ADR) Stock

Over the course of the past couple of weeks, our very own Luke Lango, Larry Ramer and Louis Navellier each shared their bullish case for Weibo Corp (ADR) (NASDAQ: WB ), with Lango predicting WB stock could almost double within the next five years.

Their points were well taken, and perhaps more importantly, each of their insights were spot-on as usual.

This is a case, however, where I’m going to take an opposing stance, not because I disagree with the analysis of my peers, but because I think there’s an important context to their calls that’s surfaced in the meantime. As the old saying goes, “Timing is everything.” Right now isn’t quite the ideal time to take on a new trade on WB stock.

Time for the Pendulum to Swing the Other Way

On the off chance you’re reading this but aren’t familiar with Weibo, it’s a Chinese internet stock, in good company with the likes of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) and Ramer’s other suggestion, Sina Corp (NASDAQ: SINA ).

It’s not a great deal like either of those peers, however. Rather, it’s most akin to Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ), in that it provides a very robust microblogging platform to China’s internet users.

There’s nothing else in China quite like it, largely explaining the company’s multiyear double-digit revenue and earnings growth pace. That strong growth also explains the stock’s over 500% advance over the course of the past two years.

More of that same kind of revenue and profit growth is likely in the cards too, fanning the bullish flames that have propelled WB stock higher for many, many months. If you can just wait a couple of weeks before jumping on board the Weibo train though, you might be glad you did.

