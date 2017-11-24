Wilting Analytics Drop Statoil ASA (STO) to Buy

Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO) is ranked as a Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing approach. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

STO is one of 290 companies within the Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 363 company GICS Energy sector. STO has a market value of $65.9 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 27 among the 290 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders.

The Energy sector is ranked number 12 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 54 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Statoil ASA has received above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

STO's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that is much better than the industry average but a score for earnings surprises that is much worse than average. STO's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Statoil ASA a position in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure STO's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, STO currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

