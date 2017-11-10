Wilting Sales Growth Drops T-Mobile US (TMUS) to Hold

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) is one of the 66 companies in the GICS Telecommunication Services sector, and a member of the 21 company Wireless Telecommunication Services GICS industry group within this sector. TMUS has a market value of $49.0 billion which is in the top 25% of its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for TMUS puts it 14 among the 21 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 37 among the 66 companies in the sector, and number 2,213 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks TMUS as a Hold. Using Louis Navellier's investing methodology this stock analysis tool researches stocks by means of fundamental and quantitative analytical tools. The shares have been downgraded from a Buy to a Hold in the last week.

The Telecommunication Services sector is ranked number 4 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 7 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

TMUS has received above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. TMUS's score for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. T-Mobile US's fundamental scores give TMUS a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge TMUS's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology balances the relative value of TMUS's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

