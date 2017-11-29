Xbox Live Games With Gold for December 2017

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) unveiled its latest selection of Xbox Live Games With Gold.

Source: Microsoft

Every month, the company releases four games that Gold subscribers can play for free on their Xbox consoles–two of which are Xbox One games and the other two are Xbox 360 titles. Here’s what you can get in December:

Xbox One: Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide : For the entire month of December, you’ll be able to download this game, which consists of a universe where the world is ending and war has taken many lives. You must try to survive in this game that normally retails for $39.99 ERP.

: For the entire month of December, you’ll be able to download this game, which consists of a universe where the world is ending and war has taken many lives. You must try to survive in this game that normally retails for $39.99 ERP. Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition : From December 16th to January 15th, you’ll be able to play this Back to the Future game if you own an Xbox One, which takes places six months after the third installation of the film. In the game, the DeLorean time machine returns to Hill Valley and you must go back in time or else the space-time continuum will change forever.

: From December 16th to January 15th, you’ll be able to play this Back to the Future game if you own an Xbox One, which takes places six months after the third installation of the film. In the game, the DeLorean time machine returns to Hill Valley and you must go back in time or else the space-time continuum will change forever. Child of Eden : This multi-sensory shooter is available from December 1st to 15th and it is a great Kinect title that won plenty of awards for the Xbox 360.

: This multi-sensory shooter is available from December 1st to 15th and it is a great Kinect title that won plenty of awards for the Xbox 360. Marlow Briggs and the Mask of Death: The $14.99 Xbox 360 game is available from December 16th until the 31st. You play a warrior committed to eliminating those who oppose freedom.

MSFT shares fell 1.6% Wednesday.