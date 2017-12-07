Thursday Apple Rumors: 2018 LCD iPhone May Feature Metal Back

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is details about one of the 2018 iPhone devices. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

2018 iPhone: A new rumor claims to know some design details about the 2018 LCD iPhone, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to release an iPhone in 2018 with a 6.1-inch LCD screen. This rumor says that the LCD iPhone will also have a metal back, rather than the glass one on the iPhone X. It also claims that the metal case for the device will be made by Casetek and that they will be available in several different colors.

LG Displays: A recent statement from LG hints that it may supply displays to Apple in the future, 9to5Mac notes. The recent statement claims that “nothing has been set in detail” in regards to a deal for it supplying OLED displays to the tech company. The wording of this statement appears to suggest that there is a deal in progress, but that it hasn’t been completed yet. This would make LG the second supplier of OLED displays to AAPL after Samsung.

AR Glasses: Another rumor claims that Apple is working on AR glasses, reports BGR. This rumor is based on statements made by Catcher Chairman Allen Horng. He says that the company is working on a chassis for a new product not part of its already-existing lines. No mention of AR glasses was made, but AAPL is one of the company’s main customers. There has also been recent talk from other companies that add to the AR glasses rumors.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.