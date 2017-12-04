4 Retail Stocks to Buy on Strong Industry Sales for November

The retail sector got a boost with the Commerce Department issuing a report last week on retail and food services sales for the month of November. The data showed that November sales increased 0.8% sequentially to $492.7 billion, surpassing expectations. Sales increased 5.8% from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, total sales for the September 2017 – November 2017 period were up 5.2% from the year-ago period.

Source: Shutterstock

The retail sector has been showing signs of stabilizing with the industry performing better than the overall market year to date. Factors like job and wage gains, increasing consumer confidence and willingness to spend are responsible for the strong start to the holiday season. These factors are expected to continue driving sales in the coming months.

Segments that are doing particularly well include online stores, electronics and appliances, and furniture and home furnishings. Clothing and accessories are also doing well.

With expectations high for a strong holiday season, here is a look at four retail stocks that boast of a favorable Zacks Rank – Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Retail Stocks to Buy on Strong Industry Sales: Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR ): North America’s leading operator of discount variety stores, Dollar Tree operated 14,744 stores across 48 states and the District of Columbia and five Canadian provinces as of Oct 28, 2017.

The company’s brands include Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. Dollar Tree has surpassed earnings expectations in three of the last four quarters with an average surprise of 7.4%. The Zacks Rank #2 stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings being revised 3.4% upward over the last 30 days.

Dollar Tree’s shares are up 37.7% year to date, significantly outperforming the 10.8% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Retail Stocks to Buy on Strong Industry Sales: Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT)

Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ): Omni-channel retailer, Wal-Mart, through its retail stores, online presence, and through mobile devices sees more than 260 million customers and members visiting the company’s 11,600+ stores and eCommerce websites every week. The company delivered positive earnings surprises over the last four quarters with an average surprise of 2.2%.

The Zacks Rank #2 stock’s shares are up 40.5% year to date, outperforming the 31.1% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Retail Stocks to Buy on Strong Industry Sales: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL ): Nationally recognized off-price retailer, Burlington, operates 631 stores (as of the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2017) including an internet store, in 45 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores.

The stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 65% off other retailers’ prices, including women’s ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home and coats. The Zacks Rank #2 stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings being revised 1.2% upward over the last 30 days.

The company has a strong earnings track record with an average surprise of 15.2% over the last four quarters. The Zacks Rank #2 stock’s shares are up 31.6% year to date, outperforming the 10.8% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Retail Stocks to Buy on Strong Industry Sales: Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST ): Dublin, CA-based Ross Stores runs Ross Dress for Less, the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with 1,412 locations in 37 states, the District of Columbia and Guam as of Oct 28, 2017. First-quality, in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions are offered at savings of 20% – 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day.

Ross Stores also operates 215 dd’s DISCOUNTS in 16 states as of Oct 28, 2017 that offer a more moderately-priced assortment of first-quality, in-season, name brand apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions at savings of 20% – 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices every day.

The Zacks Rank #2 stock has surpassed earnings expectations in each of the last four quarters with an average of 5.5% while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 0.3% upward over the last 30 days. Ross Stores’s shares are up 15.8% year to date, outperforming the 10.8% rally of the industry it belongs to.

