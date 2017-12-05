5 Reasons Why Adobe (ADBE) Stock Is Worth Adding to Your Portfolio

A wise investment decision involves buying well-performing stocks at the right time while selling those that are at risk. A rise in share price and strong fundamentals signal a stock’s bullish run.

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE ) stock has performed extremely well so far this year and has the potential to carry on the momentum in the near term. Therefore, if you haven’t taken advantage of the share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add ADBE stock to your portfolio.

What Makes Adobe Stock an Attractive Pick?

A look at the Adobe stock price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run on the bourse year to date. The company has gained a massive 68.6%, significantly outperforming the industry’s rally of 31.8%.

Solid Rank & VGM Score

Adobe stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of B. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 offer the best investment opportunities for investors. Thus, the company appears to be a convincing investment proposition at the moment.

Positive Earnings Surprise History

ADBE has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering a positive average earnings surprise of 7.8%.

Growth Prospects

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2017 earnings of $4.20 reflects year-over-year growth of 39.4%. Moreover, earnings are expected to register 30.5% growth in fiscal 2018. ADBE stock has long-term expected earnings per share growth rate of 17%.

