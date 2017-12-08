8 ETF Picks for December

Historically, December is the best month for stocks as the S&P 500 has offered 1.54% on average with 50 years of positive returns since 1950, as per moneychimp.com. Every year, traditional investors pin their hopes on the Santa Clause rally. This time, the Christmas month is likely to be merrier for the market on strong hopes of tax reform and upbeat consumer sentiment.

However, there could be one glitch in the end-of-season rally, in the form of the third Fed rate hike. This may cause the market to stagnate. Though investors seem to have digested the move by now, a certain selloff is likely post hike.

Plus, renewed tensions with North Korea related to nuke war is another dampener. Given this, investors must be interested in finding out all possible ETFs to win over the unseen or cash in on some inevitable euphoria. For them, below we have highlighted a few ETFs.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF (NYSEARCA: KBW )

Hopes of deregulation in the upcoming Fed chairmanship of Powell and a likely rising rate environment amid monetary policy tightening, financial stocks and ETFs like KBE should perform well in December.

US Tax Reform Fund (BATS: TAXR )

The month of November witnessed considerable progress on tax reform with movement from both Senate and House. While House Republicans approved the tax plan in a 227-205 vote, Senate leaders convinced likely opponents with a host of “deals to resolve their concerns” at the end of the month.

The fund TAXR gained about 4.1% in the last one month (as of Nov 29, 2017) and is likely to score higher this month too as the U.S. Senate passed a tax bill in early December.

Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ: IBUY )

We are in the midst of the holiday season. The holiday season make up about 20%-40% of annual sales for many retailers. Already, Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday have seen a splurge in buying. Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE ) predicts that “this will be the first-ever holiday season to break $100 billion in online sales.” This makes IBUY an intriguing pick.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXX )

By now, the monster rally of bitcoin is known to all. Lately, the cryptocurrency breached the $11,000 mark. Now, mining of cryptocurrencies needs the usage of semiconductors. A hardware known as an ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) has been designed exclusively for mining bitcoin. This where semiconductor ETFs like SOXX can gain traction.

Next Page