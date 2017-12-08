How the iPhone’s Success Weakens Apple Inc. Stock

I’ve been a skeptic when it comes to Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) for some time now. So far, that skepticism has seemed downright foolish, with the AAPL stock price up a torrid 46% year-to-date. But, to be honest, there really hasn’t been all that much in 2017 that has changed my mind about AAPL stock.

Valuation here still comes down to the long-term positioning of the iPhone. As I pointed out all the way back in February, non-iPhone revenue has been almost bizarrely flat for years, although it did finally grow in Apple’s FY 2017.

I still see risk of a potential peak in iPhone sales in the near-term, the same risk that at times has kept a lid on the AAPL stock price in the past. The gains in AAPL stock haven’t come because the business has changed all that much. FY18 EPS estimates, for instance, have risen.

But most of the gains in Apple stock made this year have come from earnings multiple expansion, not expectations of higher near-term growth. That in turn suggests that the market is less worried about those risks than it was a year ago. I disagree on that front, although I appear to be in the minority on that front.

An iPhone Peak?

Though the market is supposed to be forward-looking, it hasn’t always been when it comes to Apple stock. The stock has tended to dip (see reasonably big downward moves in 2012-13 and 2015-16) when a new iPhone isn’t on the horizon and then rally as optimism for the next launch builds.

I’ve wondered whether the AAPL stock price could maintain its run through the iPhone X launch, and admittedly so far it has. In a way, the delays in iPhone shipments may have helped Apple stock in that it extended the ‘story’ of X sales into calendar 2018.

But long-term, the concern about iPhone sales shouldn’t be disregarded. According to the 10-K, unit sales in fiscal 2017 were up 2% year-over-year but still down over 6% from FY15 levels. Total sales in China, predominantly iPhone revenue, are down 24% over the past two years.

