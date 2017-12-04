AbbVie (ABBV) a Strong Buy on Best-in-Class Quant Score

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) is a constituent of the 350 company Biotechnology GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. ABBV's market value is $153.7 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 12 among the 350 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders; among the sector leaders with a ranking of 40 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 226 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks ABBV as a Strong Buy. The methodology for investing incorporated in this tool, developed by Louis Navellier, researches and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking ABBV has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 46 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

ABBV has achieved well above-average scores in 1, and above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

ABBV's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. ABBV's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, AbbVie places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure ABBV's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, ABBV currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.