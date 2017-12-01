It’s Game On for Activision Blizzard, Inc. Bulls

It’s not “game over” at Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI ). But playing against the bears in today’s market demands a better game strategy in ATVI stock than a simple buy and hold decision for bullish investors. Let me explain.

For fans of ATVI stock, it has been a disappointing month, but not for a lack of delivering solid earnings. In early November, the gaming publisher easily topped analyst views with better-than-forecast profit and sales growth, while also issuing upwardly revised full-year guidance.

Ultimately, demographics and technology continue to support a bullish secular trend for the industry and ATVI stock. Specifically, Activision is enjoying huge growth drivers ranging from emerging international markets like China and India, on-demand download technology, esports gaming and continuing to build its mainstream media presence with television and film versions of its most popular franchises.

Nevertheless, while all the factors above bode well for the company’s continued long-term success, items like lower monthly average users this past quarter and some concern that Activision’s Overwatch esports league won’t be an overnight success, do appear to be weighing in on shares.

ATVI Stock Weekly Chart

As the longer-term chart of ATVI stock depicts, it has been a nice run for shareholders. In fact, a buy-and-hold strategy has netted upwards of 500% over the past four years.

Personally, I’d be hard-pressed to think a similar repeat is possible. What I do believe is the longer-term trend will remain bullish and buying on corrective-type weakness will lead to good returns for ATVI shareholders over time.

Currently, the failure of Activision shares to break out from a several-week base following earnings in early November has led to a bearish engulfing candlestick. It could very well be the start of the type of correction noted above. And as also stressed, I’d personally rather be a buyer on weakness. However, I’m also in favor of designing a better strategy to get long ATVI today with less risk and without the headache of trying to time shares.

